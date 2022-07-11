A longtime local snow cone favorite is returning to Longview within a couple of weeks.
Brian and Scott's Snowballs had not opened for this summer season, after its lease ran out where it was located in the parking lot of Chaparral Plaza shopping center, off Judson Road at Johnston Street. Jo Lynn Crane, who had owned the business since 2017, recently sold it to Alecia Riley-Francis. She expects to re-open the more than 30-year-old business in a food truck that will be parked at the main entrance to Longview Mall.
"As a kid, growing up in Longview, we also went to Brian and Scott's," Riley-Francis said.
She had worked for a plastic surgeon for more than 20 years, but she stepped away from that job after her husband was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He's cancer-free, now, she said, and after that she decided to pursue her dream of owning her own business. During his treatments, at times when he didn't feel like eating, he'd still want a grape snow cone from Brian and Scott's, and in the summer of 2021, the six children they have together routinely asked for Brian and Scott's. They joked about buying the business, she said.
"When it came up for sale, one of the of the kids told me it was for sale," Riley-Francis said. "That's how it kind of started. (Stopping at Brian and Scott's) was a daily routine for us for a while."
She knew she had to have a place to move the business, though.
"I decided to to do a food trailer, just because I could be mobile, go anywhere I wanted," she said.
When Riley-Francis began exploring the option of the parking lot at the Longview Mall, she learned the mall previously built a food truck station at the front entrance to the Mall. It provides "a little more permanency," she said.
She's in the process of finishing the food truck, and said it should be open in a couple of weeks. She plans to keep it open yearround.
"People eat ice cream all year round.... We're not really going to have a season. We're going to try to do it all year-round," Riley-Francis said.
She also plans to give a nod to her Cajun roots and offer the Louisiana tradition of marshmallow fluff as a topping.
Brian and Scott's will be open 11 a.m.-8p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed Sunday.