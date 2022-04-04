Chaparral Plaza in Longview has new owners who plan to revitalize the more than 50-year-old shopping center.
NV Investment Management, which is owned by brothers Nishil and Vivek Patel, recently purchased the center that is home to such businesses as Sharman's Sewing Center and Fisherman's Market.
"The Chaparral Plaza used to be an epicenter of Longview," with a Brookshire's, Luby's and a high-end men's clothing store, said Nishil Patel. "It's become an eyesore over the last 30 to 40 years. We want to reposition it back to what it was, make it one of the nicer shopping centers and more walkable."
He said they also want to incorporate the shopping center into the city's trail system that is being expanded in that area and make the shopping center, which will be renamed the Shops at Guthrie, a place where people can get on and off the trail, grab something to eat, hang out and do some shopping.
"We're trying to create a good tenant mix, make it more of a lifestyle center," like what might be seen in a larger city, Patel said.
He said he and his brother acquired about 30,000 square feet of the shopping center, while some of the buildings on the property are separately owned by the businesses operating there, such as Cook's Lighting, Flooring and Decor and Louis Morgan Drugs No. 4, which also owns the Lizzy's Diner building.
Patel also said they want to "reposition" the whole parking area to improve traffic flow and safety. Brian's and Scott's Snowballs has been in a small building in the parking lot for years, but Patel said the lease for the building was ending. The Patels haven't decided what will happen to the building. Brian and Scott's owner Jo Lynne Crane has said on Facebook that she will announce soon where and when the business will reopen.
The Patels said they have a motto, "Build a View You want."
"We plan to be here a long time. We might as well put our mark on it," Nishil Patel said. "We'd better put our mark on it."