Sunbird Barbecue owners Brian Bingham and David Segovia expanded their Longview-area business this week with the addition of a new pit that doubles their cooking space.
Luling-based Cen-Texas Smokers delivered the 1,000-galloon pit the day before Thanksgiving to their food truck's location, parked at Heritage the Market at Green Top, at 7486 U.S. 259 just outside of Longview, Segovia said. The business partners, who previously worked together at Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Mobberly Avenue, started their food truck earlier this year.
Bingham said they fired the pit up for the first time Monday.
"Having a professionally built (pit) has made a whole world of difference," Bingham said, with Segovia adding that the new pit allows them to better regulate temperatures and other factors that affect the quality of the food.
They had started their business with one pit in their food truck and had already added two other outdoor pits.
They sell out of food every day, Bingham said, but a lot of that has been because they just didn't have space to cook that much meat.
"This one just ups the game for us," Segovia said.
Sunbird is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with outdoor seating and cornhole games available.