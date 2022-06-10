Jaggers, a new fast-casual restaurant concept from Texas Roadhouse, is expected to open in Longview by the end of this year.
The franchisee, the Dallas-based Saxton Group, announced the 3,400-square-foot restaurant would be in the Northloop Plaza at West Loop 281 and Judson Road. It will be the first location for the restaurant in Texas.
The restaurant concept was introduced in 2014, with four locations today in Kentucky and Indiana. Menu items include hand-breaded chicken tenders, double stacked burgers, fresh salads with scratch-made dressings, shoestring fries, tater tots and milkshakes.
“We are incredibly excited to open the first Jaggers in Texas,” said Adam G. Saxton, co-CEO and owner of The Saxton Group, in a statement. “The team at Texas Roadhouse crafted a fast-casual menu full of crave-worthy cuisine exclusive to Jaggers, and we cannot wait for our friends in Longview to experience it.”
Jaggers in Longview will be open for lunch and dinner, with a drive-thru, online ordering and dine-in options, among others. The restaurant group reported that Jaggers offers a "casual environment, fresh ingredients, and a robust rewards program. Guests who participate will earn one point for every dollar spent."
“East Texas is home to several of our McAlister’s Deli restaurants and is the perfect market for our first Jaggers location,” Matt Saxton, co-CEO and owner of The Saxton Group, said. “We are beyond thrilled to provide a new offering to the Longview community and look forward to serving new and familiar faces soon.”
The Saxton Group has operated more than 150 restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma and the Midwest since it began in 1982. Jaggers will be its fourth dining concept and its second under current operations. Longview is home to The Saxton Group’s first McAlister’s Deli location. It says it's one of the largest McAlister's franchisees in the country and is listed by Restaurant Franchise Monitor as a Top 100 Franchisee.
For more information, visit www.eatjaggers.com.