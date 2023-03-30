A planned retail development and about 40 houses could be built in the Spring Hill area, pending approval by the Longview City Council.
Earlier this month, the city's Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval to two zoning changes that would clear the way for the developments at the southeast corner of Gilmer and Spring Hill roads. The proposed zoning changes will now be considered by the City Council next month.
Developer Rob Wallin is seeking a zoning change from single-family to general retail for 5.59 acres along the front of the property on Gilmer Road to develop the land for "retail uses," according to information presented to the commission.
The second zoning change would make smaller lots and homes possible than currently allowed on 3.56 acres at the back of the property. The zoning is currently SF4, while the proposed new zoning would be SF6.
City Planner Angela Choy said the difference is a minimum 7,500-square-foot lot, versus a minimum 4,000-square-foot lot under the proposed zoning and homes that are a minimum of 1,000 square feet under the proposed changed instead of 1,200 square feet.
Wallin told the commission that some of the details are still being finalized. Drawings presented to the commission show about 40 single-family houses.
"Our team has done a lot of work behind the scenes to clean this area up," Wallin said, adding that the project would help the Spring Hill community and eliminate an eyesore that's been there a long time.
Additional information was not immediately available.