A South Longview Starbucks location could be open in about nine months.
Stephen Coslik, chairman of Fort Worth-based Woodmont, said Friday that his company had completed an agreement with Starbucks for the new location at 3620 Estes Parkway. A gas station previously there at the southeast corner of Estes Parkway and Interstate 20 was demolished.
"We've got to get some drawings done. We've got to get them into the city for approval," Coslik said, and then construction can start. He said interstate accessibility and visibility as well as the store's location on a major north-south arterial road made this a good location for the coffee shop.
"We're ready to go.... You'll see a Starbucks there in nine months," he said.
The 1,400-square-foot store will be drive-thru, he said, with an outdoor seating area but no inside seating.
Woodmont also developed the Starbucks that opened this year at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63.
The Estes Parkway Starbucks will be next to a new restaurant that McDonald's is planning to build at 3623 Estes Parkway to replace the existing restaurant at 3118 Estes Parkway.
Longview also has freestanding Starbucks locations on West Loop 281 and on North Eastman Road. Another location is in the planning stages for Gilmer Road at Toler Road.
Starbucks also has a store inside Target, also on North Eastman Road.