Longview Mall welcomed two new stores in time for the holiday shopping season.
EntertainMART opened a few weeks ago near JCPenney. Red Barn Farms is near Center Court.
EntertainMART buys and sells vintage items, as well as some new merchandise: blu-rays; DVDs; retro and new video games, consoles and accessories; comic books; sports and collectible game cards; books; knives and swords and more.
"We kind of try to take the spot of Hastings," said EntertainMart Assistant Manager Garrett Hopkins, referring to a now closed chain of stores that featured, among other things, new and used books, CDs, Blu-rays and DVDs as well as collectible items.
EntertainMART also offers a service to repair CDs and DVDs with scratches, for instance, which people previously might have thought had to be trashed.
"Turns out that's not the case," Hopkins said.
The store also has been able to get the new Sony PlayStation 5, having already sold 12 before the Black Friday arrived.
"Sports stuff is really picking back up," Hopkins said of sports cards and other memorabilia.
Longview Mall opens for Black Friday shopping at 6 a.m. Friday.
"We've never had a store like this in the mall, said Longview Mall General Manager Kelly Overby.
Red Barn Farms features gifts such as signature foods and candles the store manufactures in Jacksonville, as well as hand-sewn stuffed animals, goat milk soaps and purses. Owner Brad Juneau said many of the items in the store are crafted in the Amish community in Nappanee, Indiana.
His merchandise spills out into two kiosks just outside the store, with Juneau describing his merchandise as "unique" items that can't be found on Amazon.