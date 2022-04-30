East Texans' utility bills will see price increases in three ways in the coming months, with AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. announcing a new charge related to the February 2021 winter storm.
SWEPCO recently announced it is implementing a new fuel surcharge equaling $5.96 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The effect on commercial, industrial, municipal, and lighting rate classes will vary, the company said.
The surcharge was approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas to recover fuel costs associated with the 2021 storm and is being spread over five years.
The surcharge comes after SWEPCO implemented a rate increase in March. Also, rate increases for natural gas providers Atmos Energy and CenterPoint Energy could go into effect in June.
“We realize the timing of this surcharge is not ideal for our Texas customers,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “The February 2021 winter storm was historic not only for our community but also for our electric grid. This surcharge will help us recover the extraordinary costs incurred to provide electricity to Texas customers during the February 2021 winter storm.”
SWEPCO says that during 12 days around the storm, its Texas fuel costs increased $176.2 million.
"The costs were attributed to significantly higher fuel prices, regional grid requirements to run all generating units and higher costs for purchased power," the company reported. "By comparison, the Texas fuel costs for the entire year of 2020 amounted to $195 million."
At Longview Community Ministries, Patty Armond oversees a program that provides assistance with utility and other bills. She already was expecting requests for assistance to increase as the weather warms up. Longview Community Ministries and other organizations that provide food to families in need previously reported seeing more people seeking food assistance because of inflation that has raised grocery prices.
Armond said the organization knows it will need more money to help people through the utility assistance program.
"What we're hoping to get in donations and money from grants — we're hoping it's going to be more. As people's bills continue to rise, it just leave less money for everything," she said. Gas and electricity are things people need, she said. "You can't have a house without electricity and especially during the summertime, and that's what is really worrying me. These electric bills are just going to be so high."
Earlier this year, the Longview City Council suspended effective dates for the proposed gas rate increases, which were approved by the Texas Railroad Commission, from April 26 to June 10 for Atmos and from May 2 to June 16 for CenterPoint. The delay gives the city time to make sure the calculations used to determine the increases were correct.
In Atmos’ proposal, monthly residential bills would increase 16.6%, and commercial customers would see a more than 20% hike. CenterPoint plans to increase rates 7.8% for residential customers and 6.4% for smaller commercial customers.
Under the previously announced SWEPCO rate increase, a Texas residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month saw a hike of about $8.31 per monthly billing period, or 8.48%, beginning March 1. The average Texan used 1,176 kWh per month in 2018, according to information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The increase included a surcharge of $1.59 related to retroactively recovering the base rate increase and to recover costs associated with a plant closure in Louisiana. That surcharge was scheduled to be eliminated six months later.