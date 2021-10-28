Longview Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is set to become part of a nonprofit organization dedicated to training health care industry workers.
The Baltimore-based Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development program was created this year by the Jack and Nancy Dwyer family. Jack Dwyer is owner of Capital Funding Group and CFG Bank, which also are based in Baltimore.
"The Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Program’s purpose is to provide Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Geriatric Nursing Assistant (GNA) training and entry-level job positions to unemployed and underemployed individuals who aspire to pursue a career in the health care industry," according to a news release earlier this year on the nonprofit's creation. "The program will support job placement and retention of students at health care facilities, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, and provide training while identifying goals to achieve over several years. After achieving those goals, students will be awarded a scholarship to attend nursing school to achieve the ultimate goal of a Registered Nurse (RN) license."
The organization's work also seeks to address staffing shortages in the health care industry.
At 10 a.m. today, the Gregg County Commissioners Court will consider giving its blessing to a form of financing authorized under state law for up to $531 million for Dwyer to acquire 27 skilled nursing facilities, including Longview Hill at 3201 N. Fourth St., and facilities in 16 other counties.
Approval does not obligate the county for any of the responsibility of the bonds that would be issued to finance the acquisition.
The financing for the 27 nursing homes is part of an larger transaction, according to information provided by Teressa Turner, executive assistant/operations, for the Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center.
"Regency Integrated Health Services will soon transition its 58 managed skilled nursing locations, to include Longview Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, to not-for-profit facilities under The Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Program," Turner said in an email. "This partnership is committed to providing free job training and certification for those that are unemployed and underemployed that want to start a career in health care.
"Regency is proud to be a part of this visionary effort which we believe will make both our communities and health care workforce stronger. We anticipate a seamless transition for our patients, residents, and employees throughout the state in the coming months."