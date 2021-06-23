Norris Cylinder began spreading news this week it hopes will seal its place in the cylinder market: The company’s products will now carry the “Made in the U.S.A.” label.
Norris Cylinder, which is part of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based TriMas Corp., built its Longview plant in the 1980s. The facility manufactures steel high-pressure cylinders to store and transport compressed industrial gases. Norris also has a plant in Huntsville, Alabama. Combined they employ about 300 people, including 150 Norris employees and 30 temporary employees in Longview.
On Tuesday, Norris in Longview joined in the companywide launch of the campaign announcing its “Made in the U.S.A.” status. A plant tour with suppliers such as Nucor Steel and customers preceded the company’s celebration of the end of a yearlong effort to transform its supply chain.
“It’s been very important for us to have undertaken this activity,” Charles Manz, president of Norris Cylinder, told employees and others gathered for a lunch marking the achievement.
Norris Stamping and Manufacturing began 90 years ago, he said, and what is Norris Cylinder today was born into the company 70 years ago.
“We’re the last steel, high-pressure cylinder manufacturer in the U.S. We’re the last guy standing,” Manz said. However, he said Norris competes with eight foreign companies every day.
“It’s paramount for us to be the leader, to be committed to this marketplace we’re in,” he said.
From its beginning Norris focused on being “American made,” “high quality” and offer “exceptional service.”
“That’s what we represent ourselves as still today,” Manz said.
The company wanted to show its commitment to the marketplace, however, by going through the process in the past year of becoming a “Made in the U.S.A.” company. The Federal Trade Commission has defined when companies may use that label. For Norris, the transformation meant assuring that 95% of its products are made with products from sources in the United States.
“We went through the transition to re-source those and become committed to the U.S. market,” Manz said of supplies previously purchased from companies in other countries. “We transformed our supply chain to become ‘Made in the U.S.A.’”
That label will now appear on the company’s products, allowing it to “differentiate itself.”
Local sourcing also helps the company ensure quality from suppliers and helps ensure its products meet all the safety requirements for cylinder manufacturing.
“We also wanted to recommit to the U.S. marketplace,” Manz said. “It’s not just for us, the 300 to 350 jobs at Norris, but it’s the jobs of our suppliers and their suppliers and their suppliers. That’s why we decided to do it in the future. We wanted to make sure Norris is here today and into the future.”
Thomas Amato, TriMas president and CEO, said in a prepared statement that the change is good for its customers, employees and communities where its facilities are located.
“We are pleased to continue to support our stakeholders by further investing in Norris Cylinder manufacturing operations in the United States, which continues to advance local skills and technology development,” he said.