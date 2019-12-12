Regional home sales in November are higher than a year ago and increased on average in price, though they dropped to their lowest level since February, according to data from the Longview Area Association of Realtors.
The association reported 248 homes sold in November in its 10-county market, up 5% from 236 homes sold in November 2018 but the lowest number since real estate professionals sold 204 homes in February.
The average sale price also increased by 3.4% to $186,058 from $179,898 in November 2018.
Real estate professionals have sold 3,128 homes this year through November — up from 2,987 for the same period in 2018 — and are likely to exceed 3,230 homes sold in 2018 unless December is a subpar month.
Two Longview real estate brokers said they enjoyed good months in November and are optimistic about next year.
“Just when we think the market cannot get better, it continues to rise, “ Julie Woods of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate Firm said in an email. “We typically see a lag in home sales this time of the year as people focus on holiday activities, but our market just keeps getting better. I anticipate a very strong spring with our average sales prices increasing beyond the $200,000 mark.”
Melanie Northcutt Crocker of Sugar Magnolia Properties said in an email that the November sales figures “are a direct reflection of strong summer and fall seasons.”
“Hopefully, moving into the new year, the numbers stay up,” she said.
Within Longview ZIP codes, real estate professionals sold 75 homes in November, up 38.9% from 54 sold a year ago, according to the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.
The median home price was $185,000 in November in Longview ZIP codes, up 12.5% from $164,500 a year ago.
Homes valued from $100,000 to $199,999 accounted for 55.6% of all sales in November within the Longview ZIP codes, followed by 30.6% for homes selling for $200,000 to $299,999.
Active listings in the Longview ZIP codes totaled 314 in November, down 15.1% from 370 a year ago.
However, homes in the Longview ZIP codes stayed on the market 129 days in November, 21 more days than a year ago.
Regionally, homes stayed on the market 105 days in November, up from 100 a year ago.
The association’s data is based on its Multiple Listing Service, which represents about 85% of total sales in the market. It does not capture sales by owners or some sales of new construction by builders.