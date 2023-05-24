A company that employs more than 180 people in Longview will cease operations later this year.
Nucor Corp. purchased the steel mill that was once part of Komatsu in 2016. The Longview Komatsu plant originally was the manufacturing facility built in Longview by R.G. LeTourneau. It has changed hands several times over the years.
The South Longview Nucor location has since seen millions of dollars of investment after Nucor purchased the plant for $29 million. Company officials had previously said improvements were being made to the plant to secure its place in the company for the next 50 years.
Wayne Mansfield, president and CEO of the Longview Economic Development Corp., hadn't previously heard about the mill's closing when contacted Wednesday by the News-Journal.
He said Nucor had recently been talking to LEDCO about possible expansion plans and upgrades to the plant. Company officials hadn't said anything about the closing in recent talks with LEDCO staff.
"This comes as quite a surprise," Mansfield said.
The mill produces heavy steel plate, with an annual capacity of 100,000 tons. Nucor said it would offer employees jobs elsewhere, and that the "assets at Longview will be evaluated and deployed across Nucor's mills where appropriate."
Komatsu has been one of the steel mill's customers, but Mansfield said it wasn't one of Komatsu's largest suppliers.
"I'd like to thank our teammates at Nucor Steel Longview for their outstanding performance and achievements during the past several years. My hope is that all our teammates will choose to remain a part of our Nucor family and accept positions at other Nucor divisions," said Al Behr, executive vice president for plate and structural products, in a statement.
Production will phase out starting in the third quarter and be transferred to other company facilities.
Previous reports said the mill was built in 1953 mainly to supply LeTourneau Tecnologies. The mill uses about half of its 135-acre site at Estes Parkway and Loop 281.