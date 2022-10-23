Oakland Heights Baptist Church met with opposition to requests to rezone two Judson Road properties as it prepares to sell the main church and its family life center.
The 65-year-old Oakland Heights Baptist Church previously announced plans to relocate from Judson Road to 20 acres it has purchased on George Richey Road. Churches are allowed in any kind of zoning district. City Planner Angela Choy told the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday that the church wanted to change the zoning so the properties could be marketed to as many potential buyers as possible. Retail zoning districts allow apartments, retail stores, drive-thru restaurants with a specific use permit from the city, quick-service and sit-down restaurants — including those that serve alcohol with a specific use permit, hotels, pharmacies and grocery stores, for example.
The commission approved a request to rezone the church's Family Life Center at 1607 Judson Road, on the west side of the road at Eden Drive. The request to change the zoning from office to general retail must still go before City Council.
It was the request to also rezone the main church property from office and single-family to general retail that drew the most opposition from residents living in a couple of neighborhoods in the area near the church. The commission did not vote in support of that rezone, by a vote of 3 commissioners for the rezone and five against, but the Longview City Council could override that decision when it considers the matter on Nov. 10 with a super-majority vote, or six of the seven council members.
"We're just concerned as to what type of business would go in," said Carla Hale, who identified herself as the head of the Tealwood Drive homeowners association. "On Eden and on Hoyt, it is just a two-lane road. We're concerned about the traffic that's already pretty bad there."
The Rev. Michael Cook, senior pastor at Oakland Heights, said properties of 5-10 acres are "rare in a fully developed downtown center of Longview."
Staff reports on the two zoning requests said the city's Comprehensive Plan designates the Family Life Center area for office use and the main church area for office and low density residential, although there is some general retail in that area. In both cases, though, the staff report says," Judson Road is maintained by TXDOT and is classified as a principal arterial roadway. This type of use is appropriate along this roadway as long as access management is followed. Staff finds the proposed zoning change is consistent with surrounding uses; therefore, it does not constitute spot zoning."
Cook said there's "tremendous development in that area, particularly noting what he said is "revitalization" taking place on Judson Road. Further north on Judson Road an old house was relocated, and work has begun on what will be single family rental homes and retail at that location.
"We feel it would do nothing but increase property values in that area," Cook said, but the zoning change also would leave the possibility of another church buying the property "wide open."
"Our church family desires to be a good neighbor, and we have for 65 years at the corner of Eden Drive and Judson Road," Cook said.
The Rev. Kendal Land also lives in the Tealwood/Rambledwood area and said he is not in favor of the request.
"The biggest concern we have is we don't know what's going in this place," he said, later adding that the property where the main sanctuary is doesn't have to be rezoned for another church to locate there.
He said a buyer that's prepared to spend $3 million on the property knows how this kind of process works — it's not unusual to a have a sale lined up and then that buyer make the request to rezone it.
"I've worked in churches for over 20 years," and churches want to be good neighbors all the time, Land said. "We do not always do that. Sometimes we do what's best for us."
A buyer that goes through the rezone request "will be a good neighbor to have," he said.
Choy also responded to questions about entrances to the church property by explaining the Judson Road is a Texas Department of Transportation road. It would have "limited access" with fewer access points from Judson Road and more on Eden and Hoyt.