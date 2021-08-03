Local government agencies whose property values are largely tied to the oil and gas industry suffered the biggest losses in 2021 certified property values.
The Gregg Appraisal District notified local taxing entities of the certified property values at the end of July. Estimated values had been released earlier, with the budgeting season now underway. The individual home and business values are used to determine what local homeowners and businesses will pay in property taxes. Appeals of property appraisals have been completed since estimated values were released.
"We knew they were going to be lower this year simply because of everything that was going on with COVID and oil," said Libby Neely, chief appraiser with the Gregg Appraisal District. "Every jurisdiction that has any decent value in oil had a decline for the year."
The city of Kilgore took a big hit, Neely, said losing $50 million worth of value because of the closing of local Halliburton facilities and other oilfield related contractions, including mineral interests and equipment values. The city's total values dropped from almost $1.1 billion in 2020 to almost $986 million, information from the appraisal district shows.
Kilgore ISD's total values decreased from almost $1.3 billion in 2020 to about $1.2 billion this year, and Kilgore College's values came in at a little more than $2.4 billion this year compared with almost $2.6 billion a year earlier.
"Our bright spot this year as usual was residential," Neely said. "A lot of people weren't really putting their homes on the market but the demand for homes has caused an increase in what people are paying for them. Sometimes the properties sell the day they go on the market or they get several offers that day. Also, the cost of construction has gone up..."
The city of Longview's certified values in Gregg County came in at a little less than $6.1 billion, compared with almost $5.9 billion a year earlier. Part of the city is in Harrison County, though, and the city receives property values from there as well. The Gregg County numbers shows a smaller increase than the city's proposed budget had planned for, but the city hadn't planned for any increase in Harrison County values and those came in higher than expected.
"For Gregg County, we had preliminarily budgeted a 4.47% increase to property values, but certified values showed a 3.67% increase. For Harrison County, we had preliminarily budgeted a 0% increase to property values, but certified values showed a 4.19% increase," said city spokesman Shawn Hara. "In total between Gregg County and Harrison County, our certified values would project a property tax revenue for next year of $25,624,164, which is $246,446 less than the $25,870,610 we had originally estimated. However, that is still more revenue than the current year. The city manager's budget proposal showed a small revenue surplus for the upcoming year, so there was room to lower the revenue estimate without impacting services."
The Longview City Council will discuss the proposed budget during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
Neely noted that the state in recent years required counties to establish websites that provide taxpayers information about local public meetings to discuss budgets and tax rates.
"Regarding how your tax dollars are spent, you have the option to attend and speak at the local hearings where elected officials both set tax rates and decide how tax revenue is used," a letter her office drafted to taxpayers says. "The State of Texas has made this process easier for the property owner by requiring the establishment of a website for each county that contains the information related to these hearings. It includes the time and date of the meetings for each entity as well as contact information."
Visit Gregg.countytaxrates.com/tax for information about Gregg County properties, or Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes links to tax information for all Texas counties.
"They're trying to get people a little more involved in the entire process," Neely said.