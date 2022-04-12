The owners of One Sheep Coffee & Tea in Longview have expanded with the addition of a new food truck — called Chicken Mafia — parked at their drive-thru coffee shop.
April and Ron Thompson opened One Sheep Coffee & Tea about a year ago, with food trucks sometimes serving customers in their parking lot at 906 W. Loop 281. Funnel Cake Playground and Phillin' Station frequently serve from the parking lot as well.
Adding their own food truck helps fulfill a goal they had for the coffee shop, which has picnic tables outside and sometimes hosts musicians.
"We do want it to be more like a food truck park," April Thompson said.
She said her husband loves Nashville hot chicken, and he came up with the concept for the truck. They developed their recipes with some help from a chef.
"It's got the whole Mafia theme," Thompson said, explaining that the truck features different types of chicken sandwiches, as well as chicken and waffles, loaded mac and cheese and loaded fries. "The hottest sandwich is called The Godfather."
"It's doing good," she said of diners' reception to the concept in the couple of weeks since it opened.
Chicken Mafia typically operates 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, but Thompson said she and her husband hope to expand those hours.