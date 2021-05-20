One Sheep Coffee & Tea is named for one of the owners' favorite Bible scriptures, about a shepherd who leaves his flock to make finding one lost sheep a priority.
One of Longview's newest coffee shops, One Sheep Coffee & Tea opened in the middle of April at 906 W. Loop 281, where a bank and and later an overflow lot for the car dealership next door previously were located, said April Thompson. The shop is located near the Summers Drive entrance to the Paul Boorman Trail. Thompson and her husband, Ron, own the new coffee shop, along with Mafia St. Vapor Co. locations on McCann Street and Gilmer Road. They also previously owned Gold Rush Pawn, but combined that business with Mafia St. Vapor Co. on McCann Road after the pandemic began.
"I've always been obsessed with coffee and tea," but especially coffee, April Thompson said, adding she's been drinking coffee since she was 12 years old. "We're always trying to think of different ideas for businesses."
Initially opening as a drive-thru only, the couple is working to add outdoor seating and renovations are underway for indoor seating as well. Their goal is to have a place where people can hang out and to host bands on the weekends.
They hope to have the indoor seating ready this weekend, in time for One Sheep's grand opening. The outdoor event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday will feature a free concert with the Darrin Morris Band, food trucks and vendors.
"We were thinking a drive-thru would be a huge hit. We have a lot of people wanting to come in," April Thompson said. "Our customers are why we’ve pushed to opening inside so quick. So far they’ve loved (the coffee shop). We’ve got a lot of regulars. Some come in twice a day. It’s nice. We’ve gotten to know a lot of them now."
One Sheep Coffee and Tea serves "a little bit of everything," she said, including classic iced tea; herbal teas; loaded teas with vitamins, antioxidants and immunity and energy boosters. Sugar free options are available. The shop also serves a tea called Smarty's, which is a flavored black tea with fruit, vitamins and minerals.
Coffee options include lattes, a house brew, cold brew, frappes and bourbon barrel roasted coffee that is alcohol-free but has the bourbon flavor.
"Our coffee is roasted locally," by Silver Grizzly Espresso, the downtown Longview coffee shop that also has a roaster, Thompson said. While many coffee businesses are competitive, Silvery Grizzly has been "amazing," Thompson said. "They have been over the top supportive."
One Sheep Coffee & Tea is open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.