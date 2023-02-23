One of the owners of Operation Unbroken in Longview is accepting a new mission, and that means the retail storefront will close Saturday.
Lucero Harris owns the store at 1747 W. Loop 281 with her husband, Matthew, who is attending college. They're both Army veterans — he was injured in Afghanistan, and she is in the reserves.
They opened the store almost three years ago featuring products produced by veterans or that support veterans and veteran organizations, including coffee beans, apparel, soaps, spices, hot sauces, a nutrition line, wood décor and other products. The Longview Chamber of Commerce recognized Operation Unbroken as the veteran-owned business of the year in 2022.
Acknowledging the difficulties of the retail industry, Lucero Harris said the military provides financial security. She was offered an opportunity to go to drill instructor school and accepted.
"Apparently the Army has a big shortage of drill sergeants," and especially female drill sergeants, she said Tuesday. "When the opportunity presented itself, I'm the kind of girl — if not me then who if I'm capable to do my part,"
She'll be headed to Fort Jackson, South Carolina — where she also went through basic training — for the 10-week course to prepare to become a drill instructor. From there, she'll likely have the option of an assignment as a drill sergeant in Oklahoma for another 10-week assignment.
Her family will remain here both times. She joked that her husband will be "the Army wife" with their son and daughter while she's gone.
"It's just, honestly, the retail business has been so crazy, and our small business owners are just hurting all together," Lucero Harris said. "We opened during COVID, which was actually really good for us. Everybody wanted their purchase to matter. Then I felt like everyone went on vacations and the world opened up again, and I feel like our small businesses were left behind."
Taking the assignment with the Army will give her and her husband time to figure out how to keep the business going. She had resisted becoming an online business because, she said, it was about community, the people they met through the store. They'll use her reassignment to make that shift, with a limited number of items available online. They'll also do pop-up events and participate in community events.
The husband and wife already have been working on a way to maintain the community they've built, she said. Every Monday at 2 p.m., she hosts a Facebook Live event featuring local businesses, veterans in the community and community veteran organizations.
Operation Unbroken is open noon-6 p.m. through Saturday.