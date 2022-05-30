O'Reilly Auto Parts expects to open a larger than normal store in South Longview next year.
A building permit application filed with the city of Longview shows the store would be located at 2430 S. High St., in the High Plaza Center. Construction value is listed at $656,500. The Springfield, Missouri-based auto parts retailer already has four stores in Longview.
Mark Merz, senior vice president with O'Reilly Auto Parts, said the company just signed a lease for the new store.
"From our standpoint, it's really about growth in both sides of our business," the parts that serve both people who might be working on their vehicles at home and mechanics shops, he said.
As the company grows in a market, he said, it expands closer to the areas where the shops are concentrated
The planned store will be larger than typical stores, with more inventory, serving as a "hub" store for the existing O'Reilly locations in Longview, Merz said.
The project is in its early stages, Merz said.
"We're certainly excited to get it open," Merz said.