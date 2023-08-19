The original Jucys Hamburgers that launched an East Texas culinary legend will be renovated in the coming weeks, with interior work that will enlarge the kitchen and dining room. The drive-thru window also will be reconfigured to provide more privacy.
The Marshall Avenue location in Longview will close Monday for work after operating with regular business hours Sunday, said Miles Maxey, director of operations.
Ronny Maxey, now deceased, started Jucys in 1980 at 816 W. Marshall Ave.
"Ronny had wanted to see this happen for years.... mostly to give the staff the same efficient kitchen equipment as the other Jucys (locations)," said his wife and business owner, Debbie Maxey, in a statement. "It saves steps, a new floor saves backs and he wanted to offer the same menu other locations were able to make possible with a different kitchen layout. Although bittersweet, it has been a labor of love. And yes, the furniture package includes a round table for our 'Round Table.' "
The Round Table is a group of men who have been meeting for breakfast and coffee at the restaurant for about 35 years They were so dedicated to that fellowship and routine that they continued their tradition in the parking lot when the restaurant closed to indoor dining, along with other restaurants, during the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020.
Several of them — the size of the group can vary each day — met for one of their last meals there Thursday before the restaurant closes for renovations. Their gathering will temporarily relocate to the Gilmer Road restaurant, they said.
As they were talking Thursday, a waitress walked up with orders for a couple of them.
"They know us, so they know what we want," said Zell Stevens. He was just drinking coffee Thursday morning. A.L. Latting likes his breakfast eggs covered in gravy, and Darrell Carter said he usually gets eggs, bacon and toast.
Carter said the group enjoys sharing stories and especially humorous stories that often get repeated.
"We appreciate the fact we can share these with each other," he said.
Reconfiguring the restaurant's interior space will allow for a bigger kitchen and bigger dining area, as well as allow improvements to the drive-thru, the company said.
"Although our Jucys Hamburgers on Hwy. 80 is going to take a little break for renovations starting Monday, Aug. 21, all of our other locations across East Texas are still up and running, ready to satisfy your cravings," said Dustin Anthony, facilities and construction director for Jucys. "Feel free to drop by. We're super excited to give our original restaurant a fresh look and a bigger kitchen in the next few months. We're bringing in some of your favorites from other locations that you've been asking for, like the Junior Burger, Fried Pickles, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Onion Rings, all alongside our classic Hwy. 80 menu. We can't wait to see you all again soon."
Regular business hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
"We are excited to update the place where it all began with a little more modern and inviting atmosphere for our valued customers while retaining the cherished traditions that have made Jucys a favorite local restaurant stop," Miles Maxey said. "With the kitchen remodel, Jucys on Hwy 80 will be able to offer a more expanded menu like our other stores, which includes our Junior Burger, Fried Green Tomatoes, Fried Pickles, and Onion Rings."
Jucys does not yet have a timeline for how long the restaurant will close.
From that one restaurant, the Jucys company has grown to include nine hamburger restaurants around East Texas, five Jucys Taco locations in Longview, Marshall and Henderson, as well as The Back Porch in Kilgore and T. Blancos Mexican Cafe in the Lakeport area.