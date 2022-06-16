A slow business environment prompted Rico's Kitchen and Cantina in Longview to close this week.
One of the owners, Rich Seymour, said he expected the restaurant to reopen Wednesday, but it was still closed as of noon, and a handwritten sign on the door said "closed forever."
"Mexican food — I love it. I eat it all the time, but they're everywhere," Seymour said. "It's a hard, hard market."
The future of the restaurant is under discussion, he said, and it's possible it could change formats.
Rico's opened about a year ago at 1217 McCann Road in a building that for many years was home to McCann Street Grill.
Seymour also owns Grind & Shine Coffee and Espresso in Longview Mall, and this week he opened a location of the coffee shop in Diana. It features a drive-thru.
The restaurateur also has launched another restaurant concept, Pizza House, with a location that opened about eight months ago in Clarksville and one that debuted this week in Pittsburg.
Seymour said he has plans to open a Pizza House in Longview as well.