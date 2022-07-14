Two of East Texas' culinary staples joined together this week, with the family of companies that includes Jucys Hamburgers acquiring The Back Porch in Kilgore.
The acquisition completes a circle that began years ago for the family that owns RDM Management Group. RDM includes Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco and T. Blanco's. Ronny Maxey, who died in 2020, started Jucys Hamburgers more than 40 years ago in Longview. Today, the company includes seven Jucys Hamburger locations in Longview, Tyler and Marshall and six Jucys Taco locations in Longview, Marshall, Palestine and Henderson.
"We are excited about our new Kilgore investment," said Molly Anthony, one of the owners. "We love this opportunity to continue with another East Texas restaurant tradition. Ronny, our dad and the founder of Jucys, owned a part of Back Porch years ago. Many of us remember the stories of his first burger joint experiences at The Back Porch."
The Back Porch found its beginnings in Kilgore in the mid-1960s. Jackie Clayton owned it since 1990.
"I think (Ronny Maxey) would be proud to know we are going to carry on the Claytons' tradition at The Back Porch," Anthony said.
Miles Maxey, one of the owners of RDM and operations director, said The Back Porch closed one day, on Sunday, to transfer operations. RDM began running the restaurant Monday and business has continued as usual.
Neal Dawson, a part-owner in this venture, has managed T. Blanco's for eight years and has now moved to The Back Porch during the change.
"We are in the evaluation stages at the moment. We will look at the popularity of all items as we implement changes to the menu and food processes," Dawson said. "Just like we did when we acquired T. Blanco's, we will be diligent in upholding the integrity and nostalgia while putting The Back Porch on a trajectory for future success with our own twist."
The Back Porch has bands booked through December, and those plans will remain in place, with RDM "thrilled" to host them as the company evaluates all aspects of operation.
"We hope to carry on the legendary tradition of The Back Porch in honor of the Claytons' legacy paired with our family's focus on quality, fresh food with a great atmosphere," said owner Debbie Maxey. "We are building on the foundation that Ronny laid of stability, and we are proud to bring that foundation under The Back Porch and its family of customers and employees. Gaining the Kilgore community as a part of our family is the greatest benefit of this journey. I can't wait to see their faces every time I visit The Back Porch."