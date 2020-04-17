The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Longview-area Realtors are doing business. It’s also led to slowdowns in business, and hopes pent-up demand after business resumes will lead to strong sales by the end of the year.
“We are offering virtual showings for our buyers if they prefer that,” said Julie Woods of Julie Woods & Associates in Longview. “Also, we are bringing wipes and hand sanitizer along for showings. In some cases, Realtors are wiping down the lockbox and doorknob, opening the door, and then the buyers enter and look at their home.”
Lateefah Pruitt, a broker with State Realty, said she started in April to see a slowdown in clients buying investment properties.
“They are just waiting to see how the market will go,” Pruitt said. “My investors are paying cash” instead of taking out loans.
But it’s also got people pulling back and waiting to put a home on the market.
“Some people may not want to show their homes at this time,” she said. “Right now, we are in a very strange time. we are trying to just feel it out. You find a lot of people are working on their credit right now.”
Northcutt Crocker said the pandemic “definitely has taught us to be grateful for time with our friends and family, our freedom and our life as we knew it pre-virus.”
Melanie Northcutt Crocker of Sugar Magnolia Properties said she has been staying on top of the pandemic through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Association of Realtors and other news sources.
She said she expected real estate sales to begin catching up once the pandemic ends.
“When COVID-19 hit, we definitely put the brakes on, but are hoping for a strong summer and fall once it passes,” Northcutt Crocker said.
Woods also was optimistic.
“I anticipate there being a ton of pent-up demand by June as those who have been tentative to enter the market jump back in and go full throttle,” she said. “Typically, our busiest time of the year is February through July and with coronavirus, I anticipate seeing our busy season go into August and possibly September.”