A dessert business with stores in Kilgore and Gilmer is expanding to Longview through a partnership with another local business.
Dana's Cheesecake Delights is now one of the local products carried at Scotties and Scotties 2.0 convenience stores and gas stations as well as Scotties Bistro.
Dana and Rick Hale started Dana's Cheesecake Delights first out of their home, after they had moved to East Texas from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Later, Dana Hale decided to focus on making one thing.
"And my passion was cheesecake, and that's the direction I wanted to go," she said.
She wasn't happy, though, with the growth of her business as a home-based operation.
Dana's Cheesecake Delights opened a location in June in downtown Gilmer at 204 E. Jefferson.
"The people started supporting me really quick," she said.
She expanded with a Kilgore location in December at 4630 Texas 42 North, Suite 200.
The couple has been wanting to get into the Longview market, but also wanted to "slow down" on opening new stores.
An opportunity opened when Krupal Patel contacted her. Patel owns the Scotties and Scotties 2.0 convenience stores and gas stations, at 401 W. Hawkins Parkway and 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway, as well as the Scotties Bistro at 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway.
Dana Hale said Patel called her after one of his employees tried her cheesecake and told Patel he should contact her.
"We met with him and his chef," she said and brought two kinds of cheesecakes, as well as ice cream that she makes, for them to sample.
Now, Hale's cheesecakes are available at both of Patel's convenience stores and at the popular restaurant.
"My cheesecakes are different ..." Hale said. "They're kind of like a cheesecake on steroids."
Patel has been intentional about partnering with local businesses to carry their products, including Cace's Kitchen, Wo Wo Joe Coffee, T-Birds BBQ Sauce, Oil Horse Brewery and local wineries.
"I believe this is the most effective and inexpensive way for these business to get more exposure for their products," Patel said.
It provides more "foot traffic and sales" for both businesses.
"Also, it's a great way to tap into each other's customer base," Patel said.
Dana Hale and her husband do all of the baking for Dana's Cheesecake Delights.
"We make on average 40 cakes per day," she said.
Flavors include her own original recipe — Texas Sheetcake Cheesecake — along with flavors such as banana pudding, strawberry shortcake, coconut cream, Oreo and Key lime.
"We even make a cotton candy cheesecake," Hale said.
Individual-sized cheesecakes, along with cookies, cinnamon rolls and miniature bundt cakes, are among other items sold in her stores.