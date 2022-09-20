The story of how Nishil and Vivek Patel became people who are helping to shape Longview's future is really the story of their family.
Their parents, Dale and Geeta Patel, showed them what it means to be entrepreneurs — even as they encouraged them to become doctors. While both of the Patel brothers started their college careers at Texas A&M with that goal in mind, neither felt that was how they wanted to spend their lives.
Pursuing a medical career "was the last thing I wanted to do," said Vivek, who is now 29.
Instead, they followed their parents' business examples and have found they complement each other in pursuing their various business interests.
The elder Patels came here from England and India decades ago, eventually settling in New York City where they had family. When Nishil, now, 34, was about 6 or 7, he was hit by a car while his grandfather was walking him the two or three miles home from school. Nishil spent roughly 6 months in a body cast — and his parents decided to leave the city.
They eventually bought Dalton's Corner, a convenience store at Lake o' the Pines, and moved their family to Ore City, where the brothers grew up. They would graduate from Trinity School of Texas in Longview. The Patels later bought another convenience store and added a liquor store to it.
"We were kids, so we didn't know," Nishil said laughing at the thought of moving from a city of millions of people to Ore City, a city of about 1,100 people today.
"My parents got me into the convenience store business," Nishil said, recalling that they were "workaholics" who always included their children in their work life.
He recalled how by the time he was 13, he knew how to open and close the store. He nodded toward his brother.
"He used to stand on a milk crate and ring customers up," Nishil said.
He recalled how they grew up at the store, going to school and then spending their afternoons at the family business.
"(Our parents) were always at work, trying to provide a better life," Nishil said, and he and Vivek "naturally" followed in their footsteps.
After Nishil graduated from college and decided he wouldn't pursue medicine, he began working in his family's business again.
He said he helped his parents see the retail industry was changing, with convenience stores in particular changing along with the "liquor lines" — as grocery stores looked to expand what they could sell in some communities. He convinced his parents to eventually sell their convenience stores. Around the same time, his father let him lead the way on a multi-million-dollar investment to build a new store in Lone Star in 2011.
It included a beer barn with a ranch-style look and what Nishil said was the first upscale liquor store between this area and Dallas. It was successful, Nishil said, drawing people from around the area to shop at the store in Lone Star.
The Patels sold the convenience stores, but kept the Lone Star store until selling it in 2021. They are now retired, although they say they still offer "moral support" to their children.
The changes Nishil saw coming were across retail in general, he said, pointing to stores such as Walmart and Target and the different niches they fill, or traditional liquor stores and the upscale store they eventually built in Longview.
"There's clientele for everyone," Nishil said. "We just realized that there was a missing piece in Longview."
After Vivek graduated from college, the brothers began working together on investments in Longview. Nishil had encouraged his brother to get his real estate license, he said, explaining that it gave him someone he could truly trust as they began moving forward with their plans to build in Longview.
What followed was an exercise in the brothers' resolve. Residents in the area of their first site where they wanted to build an upscale liquor store tanked that proposal, Nishel said. The next location they found also drew opposition, but they addressed each challenge that arose and, in 2017, they opened the upscale liquor store Heritage Wine and Spirits on Eastman Road in Longview.
From there, they ventured further into real estate, buying what is now another upscale convenience store, Heritage the Market at Green Top, at 7486 U.S. 259 in Longview. In August, they opened Heritage the Market at Eastman, at 7486 U.S. 259, where they copied the upscale store models they've created at their other businesses. They also launched their Heritage Fit Meals with the help of two chefs they employ.
It's all a part of their approach to their businesses. They wanted a nice place to shop, so they built it, Nishil said. They wanted healthier meals to eat, so they made it happen for themselves and then extended it to their customers. Heritage Fit Meals are available at both of their convenience stores and at Axis Fit and Nutrition just outside Longview. The Patels offer fare made in-house, including casseroles, parfaits, protein packs, sandwiches and more.
And the brothers are expanding their business ventures to include residential construction, with a planned luxury townhome development on 4 acres on the west side of Horseshoe Lane, north of Magnolia Lane, and a development of 47 single family homes on acres off Sam Page Road.
The brothers said they recently completed the purchase of all of what's been known as Chaparral Plaza, at Judson Road and Johnston Street, with plans to breathe new life into the center. (The brothers had previously purchased part of the center. Cooks Lighting, Flooring and Decor maintains ownership of its building.) They have plans to tie the shopping center into the city's newly expanded trail system, similar to what's found in Katy.
Their parents aren't upset they didn't go into medicine.
"They've done amazing things," Dale Patel said.
The brothers said they like a challenge, and they're motivated by a desire to improve the community they call home.
"Why don't we start building like what we want it to be," Nishil said, explaining their approach to the projects they take on and added, "How do we leave a legacy?"
He recalls that when he was younger, he saw Longview's biggest problem as its lack of things to keep younger people like himself here.
"That's kind of where it all started," he said, and they wanted to make a positive change and help create a place that would attract youth and families.
The brothers work well together, they said, splitting their roles in the businesses depending on their strengths.
"It's worked well," Vivek said, and any disagreements are short-lived.
"Blood is blood," Nishil said.