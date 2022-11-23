At Pat's Belle Pepper Cafe, on U.S. 80 at Longview's east edge, diners eat at least 10 pies every day. Chocolate and coconut pies topped with a thick layer of meringue. Pecan Pie. Sugar-free strawberry pie and others.
Ms. Pigy, as she's known, is the longest-serving employee, working the cash register and making the specialty strawberry pies. She's worked at the U.S. 80 location since it opened there more than 11 years ago, but she also worked at owner Pat Blockers's first restaurant. Pat's Diner was behind Jason's Deli for about five or six years.
"If I tell them her real name, she gets made at me," Blocker said of Ms. Pigy.
People love the made fresh daily pies, but they also rave about the other food on the restaurant's Facebook page. Daily specials include meatloaf, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, barbecue ribs, chicken spaghetti, a host of southern-style sides such as mashed potatoes, greens, peas and macaroni and cheese, and a breakfast menu that includes pancakes one diner compared to popular pancakes at the well-known chain The Original Pancake House.
Today, in addition to its regular meal, the restaurant will have its last annual lunchtime Thanksgiving feast — at least at this location — with baked turkey breast, homemade dressing, green beans, homemade sweet potatoes and rolls, along with regular menu items.
Blocker's daughter, Cathy Page, owns RCB Gardens next door to the cafe and has purchased the building with plans to renovate it and open a deli, Blocker said. Blocker said she had planned to retire, but her employees want her to keep going. She's waiting on word about whether she'll be able to open in a new location in the Brookwood Village shopping center on McCann Road in Longview.
"If that doesn’t come to be, I’ll be working for my daughter doing all kinds of to-go food," she said, such as soups, salads, chicken and dumplings and other items that only Blocker cooks at the cafe.
The restaurant is out of the way, but that hasn't affected its popularity, Blocker said.
"We’re really busy. Anytime an individual can stay in business — five years at the other (restaurant) — when you can stay in business for 10 years, the way things are right now you're very fortunate," Blocker said. "You have to have good employees to be able to do that, that come to work every day. I’m very fortunate to be able to have the employees I have. If you treat them nice, they'll stay with you."
Blocker is a Houston native, but she and her husband moved to Kilgore in 1976. Her father was a professional golfer and club pro. Because of that she said she was always around people and learned that she "just liked people."
"I've been very fortunate," Blocker said. "I have people that appreciate our good cooking, and they patronize our restaurant, even though it's kind of out of the way."
Pat's Belle Pepper Cafe is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.