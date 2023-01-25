Permitting has started for the next major project in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.
On Jan. 6 Hayes Engineering submitted an application for a development permit for "construction of new manufacturing facility for metal building components" at 2377 Neiman Marcus Parkway.
in 2022, the Longview Economic Development Corp. awarded incentives to help attract Merit Fabricators to Longview.
The company agreed to create at least 25 full-time jobs and invest at least $22 million in a new facility in the Longview Business Park. LEDCO agreed to give the company 18.4 acres of land in the business park worth $643,000 and recommended a tax abatement to the city.
Merit Fabricators is affiliated with Florida-based Allied Steel Buildings, which has a manufacturing facility in Spain. The Longview facility will be a “new advanced manufacturing operation,” LEDCO previously reported.
“Merit Fabricators is a company working primarily with structural steel to produce customized, prefabricated commercial and industrial buildings for customers,” information from LEDCO says.