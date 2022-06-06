Aviagen North America is preparing to begin construction on its new chicken hatchery in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.
The company in May applied for a building permit for the initial construction phases of what will ultimately be an 88,000-square-foot steel framed hatchery facility at 2105 Big Oak Boulevard in the business park in South Longview.
The application lists construction value at $24 million.
The application says the permit is for, "Construction of chicken hatchery for the incubation of hatching eggs and processing/shipping of day old chicks."
The "initial building permit" includes construction of footings/foundations, floors slabs and drainage, while future permitting will cover things such as interior and exterior metal wall panel, installation heating, air conditioning, mechanical, electrical and other work.
Aviagen officials previously said construction should be finished by February.
The company announced its decision to locate in Longview in May 2021, with a package of incentives helping drive the decision. Longview Economic Development Corp. is providing the 15.7 acres in the business park on which Aviagen is building, which is worth $549,000. LEDCO also will pay up to $150,000 for the sewer connection needed for the facility and pay Aviagen $125,000 once it receives its certificate of occupancy.
The incentives are contingent upon the investment of $15 million in the first year and $9.245 million in the second year and the creation of 12 jobs in the first year. The company would be expected to create and maintain a total of 69 jobs by years two and three. The city of Longview also has approved a 10-year 50% property tax abatement agreement with Aviagen North American. Harrison County also is expected to consider a tax abatement agreement with the company this month.
The Huntsville, Alabama-based company has locations across the globe, and company officials have said Longview was chosen for the new facility because of its location near regional and international airports, its “biosecure location away from other bird populations,’ its robust labor pool and strong infrastructure for agribusiness."
LEDCO CEO and President Wayne Mansfield previously said the company will build a “high-tech” facility that is essentially a genetics lab that incubates and hatches breeder chicks that are shipped all over the world, under the brand names Arbor Acres, Indian River and Ross. Mansfield and city officials have said there will be no odor associated with the facility.