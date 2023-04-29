Longview Economic Development Corp. celebrated its new home Thursday with an open house for the public.
The office at 400 N. Second St. provides the organization its first standalone office space but keeps it downtown, close to many of the people and organizations it works with regularly. It also gives one of Longview's significant historical sites, where Longview High School was located from 1933-1976, a new place in the city's story.
The approximately 5,000-square-foot building about doubles the space LEDCO previously had where it was inside the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Design-build firm HLH oversaw the $2 million project.
It features two entrances that feel like main entrances, whether entering from the Whaley Street side or the rear parking lot. It offers a variety of spaces for meetings and events, including a conference room with windows that allow for natural light, a private courtyard and covered patio, a board room, catering kitchen and serving area and seven offices.
Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO's president and CEO, has said the building is designed for future growth. Staff members also now have more room and "technology at our fingertips" that's allowing them to do their jobs in a much more efficient manner, he said.
"We really are enjoying our new space," he said.