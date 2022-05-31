Pizza King's new to-go location opened at 3 p.m. today in Longview.
The restaurant is offering popular Pizza King fare through carry outs or take-n-bakes. No sit down seating is available at its home on Fourth Street, where it is co-located with Wendy's in front of Walmart. Temporary hours at 3-9 p.m. for about the first week, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.
"We are really excited about this location, and appreciate your patience as we have worked hard on bringing PIZZA KING to the north side of town," the post says. "....Most importantly, we want to THANK ALL OF YOU for keeping PIZZA KING at the forefront since 1965!!!"
Rob Springer and his brother Mark purchased Pizza King from the Inman family, who opened the original Longview restaurant in 1965. Pizza King started out in Tyler and expanded into Longview in what was a building constructed by Eddie Earlene Williams in 1954 at East Marshall Avenue and Stuckey Drive.
The current building opened Jan. 22, 1999, with the trademark Pizza King sign still in place. The Inman family operated it up until Jan. 20, 2020, at its home on Marshall Avenue, when the Springers purchased it.
Reach the to-go location at (903) 230-1965