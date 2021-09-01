A new Cajun seafood restaurant could open in October in Longview.
Andy Lou, of New York, said he is opening a franchise location of Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar at 3084 N. Eastman Road in a vacant building that previously housed Cajun Steamer and Fish City Grill.
He said renovations are underway at the building, with a projected opening date in October. He didn't yet have a specific date.
The restaurant chain has about 100 locations around the country. Hook & Reel’s menu includes oysters, seafood boils and lobster, shrimp, fish and chicken baskets, po’ boys and sliders and seafood pasta. The restaurant also offers a children’s menu.
Hook & Reel will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.