The U.S. Postal Service has expanded a new pilot program to East Texas offering businesses local-to-local same-day or next-day package delivery at 82 locations in the Tyler and Longview areas.
The USPS Connect Local pilot program launched July 19 at seven postal facilities in Dallas and Houston and is now available at 385 Texas postal facilities. More pilot locations will be added in the coming month. The Postal Service reported the program is designed to meet "growing consumer demand for fast local and regional deliveries and returns."
"The USPS Connect Local pilot allows business customers direct access to the Postal Service’s unmatched last-mile delivery network," information from the Postal Service says. "Once business customers are enrolled in the program and agree to the program terms and conditions, they enter package information online, then bring their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the postal facility closest to their package destinations. In return, they get delivery rates that are usually only available to large-volume shippers."
It's the first time the organization has piloted this kind of program.
“We’re excited to offer affordable fast delivery options to help neighborhood businesses meet consumer needs and grow," said Jakki Krage Strako, USPS chief commerce and business solutions officer and executive vice president.
The program also is a "major component" to the postal services's 10-year Delivering for American Plan that will contribute to the plan's goal of $24 million net revenue growth. The postal services generally relies on sales of postage, products and services to pay for its operations.
"It will also help businesses meet today’s e-commerce expectations," information from the Postal Service said. "According to a recent report, 87 percent of consumers say the shipping experience directly impacts their decision to shop with a merchant again. Another recent report found half of consumers (51 percent) have purchased more from local retailers over the past six months, and experts expect this trend to continue."
To participate, businesses submit their contact information at www.uspsconnect.com. A representative contacts the business to agree to the online terms and conditions.
Businesses use USPS Click-N-Ship online to enter package information, print shipping labels, prepay for postage and receive tracking numbers.
A business then takes prepaid, labeled packages to the back door of the appropriate facility from 5-7 a.m. for same-day delivery or 30 minutes before closing for next-day delivery.
"Carriers deliver the packages as part of their daily routes," the Postal Service reported.
For more information, business customers may call 855-698-7772 between 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday to Friday, email USPSConnect@usps.gov, or visit uspsconnect.com.