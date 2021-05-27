Poultry breeding company Aviagen North America is expected to make an investment of more than $24 million in the Longview Business Park and create at least 69 jobs in the next couple of years.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors on Thursday approved a package of incentives for the Huntsville, Alabama-based company that has locations across the globe.
LEDCO Chief Executive Officer and President Wayne Mansfield said the company will build a 50,000-to 60,000-square-foot facility on 15.7 acres in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road. He said it's been about five years since an economic development project located in the business park, and LEDCO is "excited" to bring the facility to South Longview. He described the facility as "high tech."
"This is essentially a genetic lab," that incubates and hatches breeder chicks that are then shipped all over the world when they are a day old. The chicks are not for consumption, he said, and there is no odor associated with the facility.
It's a "unique" project for Longview, Mansfield said, because it's in the agricultural sector.
"Aviagen offers specialty breeding stock to customers in more than 100 countries worldwide under the Arbor Acres, Indian River and Ross Brand names," according to information from LEDCO.
The facility is expected to be operational by summer 2022.
"Even throughout the pandemic, our North American customers have enjoyed a strong demand for healthy, affordable chicken meat,” Marc de Beer, president of Aviagen North America Marc de Beer said in a statement provided by LEDCO. “We are committed to securing the supply of quality parent stock to help our customers put food on the tables of families throughout North America and around the world. The new hatchery in Longview will play a big part in this goal.”
The incentive package includes LEDCO giving Aviagen the 15.7 acres, worth $549,000. LEDCO also will pay up to $150,000 for the sewer connection needed for the new facility and pay Aviagen $125,000 once it receives its certificte of occupancy. That will help offset land development costs, Mansfield said. The incentives are contingent upon an investment of $15 million in the first year and $9.245 million in the second year and the creation of 12 jobs in the first year. The company would be expected to create and maintian a total of 69 jobs by years two and three.
"I welcome Aviagen to Longview, I am thankful to the board and staff of LEDCO for helping make this project a reality," Longview Mayor Dr. Andy Mack said in a statement LEDCO provided. "It is encouraging to see our business parks continue to attract new industry, significant investment, and new jobs into the community."
Natalie Lynch, LEDCO board chairwoman, said the organization is "thrilled" that Aviagen is locating in Longview.
“Aviagen will bring a diverse set of jobs to our community which will be great for our workforce. This project is also further evidence that Longview is on the map for global companies and that makes us very excited for the future of our city," she said.