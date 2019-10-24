Peters Chevrolet said it’s been selected as the first dealership in Texas to display the new 2020 Corvette C8. The reveal of new midengine automobile will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the dealership, 4181 N. U.S. 259 in Longview.
The open house will include a display of options for the car, including wheels, colors seats and steering wheels. Peters said visitors may take photos and sit inside the preproduction model that will be on display.
“There has never been more buzz and hype about a new car,” the dealership’s Scott Peters said.
Peters Chevrolet is a third-generation family dealership that’s the parent company of Peters Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat, Peters Elite and Peters Autosports.