Editor’s note: October is Women’s Small Business Month. This is the final part of a series of stories on local, women-owned businesses.
It’s been almost two years since Trista Roel took a risk to help not only herself, but people she had worked with for years.
Some 17 years ago, she began working at a steel service center right out of high school. She was 19.
“When the pandemic hit (in 2020), unfortunately, they shut the doors,” she said.
“That’s all I’ve known. We were all going to be without jobs,” Roel said of the people with whom she worked. She began to contemplate how she could help all of them. “We were like a family. What can I do to help us all stay together? We were all losing our livelihood. “
In September 2020, she got confirmation that her former employer would not reopen. It turns out her husband, Reggie Roel, and Trista had started having similar thoughts about the same time — that she should start her own metal service company. He encouraged her to move forward.
“He’s my biggest fan and biggest supporter,” Trista Roel said of Reggie. He and his two siblings own La Fama Foods, a tortilla and chip manufacturer that got its start in Longview 40 years ago.
She was nervous, she said. She’d been in what she described as a male-dominated industry for a long time and worked her way up.
“But I’d never owned or run a business,” she said.
She and her husband invested their entire savings in the business to get it started.
“It makes me nervous for my kids,” said the mother of two boys and one girl. “I want this to be something I get to hand down to them. I have a daughter. It would be cool if she got to run it one day.”
Pride Metals opened two months after Roel learned the other company was permanently closed, in November 2020. The business was able to lease the building where she had previously worked. A lioness is its logo.
“Just being woman-owned, (the lioness) represents opening up when we did. It represents a woman that’s courageous, ambitious,” Roel said. “Lions are the only cat species that like to stick together. All others are individuals, but the lions, they are always a family, a team, so that represents us.”
She didn’t buy the other business out, but started a new company. Pride Metals started by reaching out to former customers and suppliers of Roel's previous employer.
Pride Metals doesn’t manufacture steel products but buys raw materials, cuts it to a company’s specifications and then delivers it in a 500-mile radius with its own trucks.
The company’s main customers now are in the oil and gas industry, but Pride Metals is working to diversify. The U.S. Department of Defense recently ordered from the company, and Roel said the company is working toward building its automotive customer base.
Two years after opening, she’s in awe of what the company has accomplished and credits the employees in her company.
“It was all hands on deck, and we started with nine people,” she said. “We now have 16. It definitely wasn’t me. I‘m not the one who did it. I had an excellent, excellent team that was by my side.”
The company is hiring sales representatives and planning a relocation to a larger building in the next couple of years. Roel said Pride Metals has purchased land on Loop 281 close to Interstate 20. It will be home to what she said is a more efficient and larger space, with a warehouse where the metal is cut that is 20,000 square feet — double what Pride Metals currently has.
The company recently celebrated its two-year anniversary with a family fun day at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
“It’s insane what we’ve done,” Roel said. “I’m one of the older people here. It’s a young crew and everyone is motivated. The biggest thing I focus on and my biggest job as CEO and running the company is just to protect our culture.”
She and Vice President Alex Montelbano and Finance and Human Resources Director Amy Isbell started out by developing the business’s core values over a months-long period. They based it on an acronym of the company’s name as they considered people who are their remodels, setting core values that include such characteristics as having a positive attitude, with people who want personal and professional growth, and who are devoted to Pride Metals' customers.
“We really live by (those core values). We hire by them. We’ve unfortunately had to fire by them ... . It’s just having the right people is what has made us successful,” Roel said.