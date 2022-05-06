Almost every Gregg County taxing entity would see property values increase this year by between at least 3-15%, according to estimates released this week by the Gregg Appraisal District.
That means most property owners will pay higher property taxes.
The appraisal district recently sent notices of estimated property values — they won't be finalized until close to the end of July — to Gregg County cities, schools and emergency services districts.
"I think it's general knowledge that we are in a robust market for real estate, and the values we place on the properties are based on property sales," said Chief Appraiser Libby Neely. "From what we're seeing, there hasn't been much slow down continuing into this year."
The Longview Area Association of Realtors previously reported median home prices are up 24% for the first quarter of 2022 compared with a year ago, with the median price at $237,000 compared with $209,950 during the first quarter of 2021.
Appraisal values in Gregg County (without school districts)
|Jurisdiction
|2021 certified values
|2022 estimated values
|Difference
|% Change
|Gregg County - General
|9,490,451,166
|10,655,554,770
|1,165,103,604
|10.934
|Gregg County - Road & Bridge
|9,452,407,020
|10,619,800,502
|1,167,393,482
|10.993
|Clarksville City
|50,707,536
|58,433,813
|7,726,277
|13.222
|East Mountain City
|847,690
|848,171
|481
|0.057
|Easton City
|42,689,077
|40,087,508
|(2,601,569)
|6.490
|Gladewater City
|199,354,886
|235,227,220
|35,872,334
|15.250
|Kilgore City
|985,932,455
|1,051,977,039
|66,044,584
|6.278
|Lakeport City
|62,122,295
|65,094,805
|2,972,510
|4.566
|Longview City
|6,088,510,713
|6,966,282,983
|877,772,270
|12.600
|Warren City
|17,096,172
|18,925,314
|1,829,142
|9.665
|White Oak City
|383,969,864
|423,715,030
|39,745,166
|9.380
|Kilgore Junior College
|2,446,353,869
|2,681,776,388
|235,422,519
|8.779
|Gregg Co Emergency Serv Dist #1
|596,724,906
|633,142,055
|36,417,149
|5.752
|Gregg Co Emergency Serv Dist #2
|462,958,468
|523,105,206
|60,146,738
|11.498
|Gregg Co Emergency Serv Dist #3
|909,508,105
|1,032,235,926
|122,727,821
|11.890
"Minerals have gone up, mobile home values have gone up, everything," Neely said. "What people are paying for raw land is going up."
Marsha Womack, who bought her mobile home in 2020, said she was "really shocked" when she received a notice from the appraisal district this year that saw her home's value increase from $32,770 in 2021 to $35,490.
"You always hear that mobile homes devalue," she said. She had planned to protest it until she researched the issue and found that yes, the value of mobile homes can appreciate.
"Everything is going up, and I don't think there's a way to get around that," Womack said. "Everything costs more."
Schools received two separate estimates from the appraisal district because of a lingering uncertainty. In this Saturday's election, voters will consider a constitutional amendment that would raise the state-required homestead exemption for school districts — or reduction in the value used to calculate school taxes — from $25,000 to $40,000. Homestead exemptions may go to owner-occupied properties.
Estimated school district appraisal values with 25% homestead exemption
|Jurisdiction
|2021 certified values
|2022 estimated values
|Difference
|% Change
|Gladewater School
|279,871,851
|327,921,612
|48,049,761
|14.653
|Kilgore School
|1,173,774,160
|1,270,897,305
|97,123,145
|7.642
|Longview School
|5,092,911,578
|5,872,850,941
|779,939,363
|13.280
|Pine Tree School
|1,643,538,047
|1,837,529,818
|193,991,771
|10.557
|Sabine School
|444,518,135
|480,248,424
|35,730,289
|7.440
|Spring Hill School
|550,937,042
|625,918,121
|74,981,079
|11.979
|White Oak School
|348,403,256
|392,019,844
|43,616,588
|11.126
Estimated school district appraisal values with 40% homestead exemption
|Jurisdiction
|2021 certified values
|2022 estimated values
|Difference
|% Change
|Gladewater School
|279,871,851
|316,485,235
|36,613,384
|11.569
|Kilgore School
|1,173,774,160
|1,242,430,870
|68,656,710
|5.526
|Longview School
|5,092,911,578
|5,734,554,697
|641,643,119
|11.189
|Pine Tree School
|1,643,538,047
|1,769,435,209
|125,897,162
|7.115
|Sabine School
|444,518,135
|460,417,033
|15,898,898
|3.453
|Spring Hill School
|550,937,042
|597,353,480
|46,416,438
|7.770
|White Oak School
|348,403,256
|372,474,466
|24,071,210
|6.463
Neely anticipates the measure will pass, but she still had to provide the school district information about both possible scenarios. She said Gregg County school districts would see a combined total loss in value of more than $314 million this year if the amendment passes. The state's funding formula should make up for the losses, according to earlier reports.
On Tuesday, Longview ISD resident Jean Brinkman went to the district's administrative offices on Young Street to cast her ballot in the May election. Longview ISD is asking voters to approve four propositions to allow the district to borrow almost $230 million to make improvements to existing district facilities and build some new facilities. Voters in the city of Longview also are considering a $45.6 million bond election to stabilize the Longview Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund and a City Council race in District 5.
Brinkman said the increased property values on her home were part of the reason she voted "no" against the bond proposals for Longview ISD and the city of Longview.
"I don't think the school needs an indoor athletic facility," she said, and she said she plans to contest the appraisal value she received.
Brinkman said she bought her house in 2020, and the appraisal notice she received in recent weeks saw her home's value go up 10%.
Neely said her office's phone has been ringing since appraisal notices started going out to property owners.
"We are hearing from a lot of folks," she said, and people have been taking advantage of the ability to file a protest online, at eprotest.gcad.org .