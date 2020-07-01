Two East Texas bar owners attended a rally Tuesday outside the state Capitol in Austin that followed their lawsuit challenging Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision on Friday ordering bars in the state to again close because of a rise in coronavirus cases.
Melissa Lynn Kelly, owner of Outlaws Longview Bar, repeated her comment after she left the “Bar Lives Matter” rally that representatives from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission visited her East Marshall Avenue establishment five times since she reopened May 15 and before Abbott ordered the second shutdown.
“Is he doubting the TABC?” Kelly asked rhetorically. “Does he doubt their ability to do their job? Tell the governor to give us an answer.”
Kelly said she was hoping for an answer Monday on a temporary injunction sought in the lawsuit to undo Abbott’s order while the lawsuit filed the same day proceeded.
“We don’t have time to sit around and wait,” Kelly said. “We all have bills to pay.”
Kelly said she planned to speak by phone Tuesday to TABC’s legal department to see about reinstating her liquor license that the commission suspended for 30 days on Friday.
Kelly and Tonia Allen Parker, who goes by the name Tee Allen and runs Machine Shed Bar & Grill in Kilgore, are among 30 bar owners who filed the lawsuit challenging Abbott’s order. Kelly said as many as 100 people attended the rally Tuesday.
Allen Parker was unavailable for comment Tuesday. However, in her rally speech broadcast by KXAN, she said the lawsuit “is long and hard. If you are up to that, I’ll get you signed up.”
She said she will continue her protest every Sunday at her bar at 6113 Texas 31.
“You are welcome to drive up,” she said.
The lawsuit was filed in Travis County District Court by Jared Woodfill, a Houston attorney who has led previous legal efforts opposing Abbott’s other shutdown orders during the pandemic. It lists Abbott, the TABC and its director, Bentley Nettles, as defendants.
TABC spokesman Chris Porter declined comment Tuesday because of pending litigation, saying he did not know whether TABC had been served yet. Abbott’s staff was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
“Why does he continue unilaterally acting like a king?” Woodfill, former chairman of the Harris County Republican Party, said of Abbott in an interview. “He’s sentencing bar owners to bankruptcy.”
Announcing the shutdown Friday, Abbott said the actions of his executive order “are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”
Dozens of Texas bar owners — including Allen Parker and Kelly — disagree, and their legal standoff with the governor comes as hospitals in parts of the state fill up with sick Texans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Allen Parker organized a Bar Lives Matter concert Sunday outside her bar in part to raise money for Kelly and other Texas taprooms she says need to pay the bills.
“You can’t tell me that my tiny little bar is the problem. He’s the problem,” she said of Abbott in an interview with The Washington Post. “He’s targeting us, and it’s discrimination.”
The lawsuit filed Monday by bar owners also comes as millions of Texans are jobless, including many people who have applied for unemployment benefits but have not yet received them. The bar and restaurant industry has been hit especially hard. Nearly 800,000 workers in the restaurant industry have lost their jobs since March, according to the Texas Restaurant Association.
Abbott has admitted few personal errors during the pandemic, but over the weekend, he acknowledged he would like a do-over on the state’s bars.
“If I could go back and redo anything, it probably would have been to slow down the opening of bars, now seeing in the aftermath of how quickly the coronavirus spread in the bar setting,” Abbott said during an interview with KVIA-TV in El Paso.
In the lawsuit, the bar owners argue that their rights have been “trampled” by Abbott while “thousands of businesses are on the brink of bankruptcy.”
Abbott said Friday that it “is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars.”
Allen Parker said she is confused. As a bar owner in East Texas, she’s allowed to walk into church or a Walmart but not permitted to host patrons at Machine Shed Bar & Grill.
“I don’t think it’s right that he’s violating our constitutional rights,” she said Monday. “The reason I’m speaking up is, I don’t like that he can’t be consistent. You lead by example. Everything he’s said he’s walked back. And I’m disappointed in him, because I was a big fan of his.”
Among the other plaintiffs listed on the lawsuit are Gregg County residents Kenny Kittrell, Delia MacKenzie, David Phillips and Renee Phillips. Kelly said she believes the other plaintiffs own small businesses.