The Longview Area Association of Realtors installed its 2020 officers and directors and presented awards at a banquet recently at Pinecrest Country Club.
The 2020 officers are Melinda Randall, chairwoman; Roxanne Browning, chair-elect; Jessica Holmes, vice chairwoman; Suzanne Smith, secretary/treasurer; Dona Willett, immediate past chairwoman; Randall, Texas Real Estate Political Action Committee trustee; and Debbie Conner, Texas Association of Real Estate director.
The director slate consists of Mark Armstrong, Kimberly Buettner, Kelli Clayton, Harmony Hall, Phyllis Jolley, Kim Martin, Lisa Martin, David Perkins, Kelley Sullins, Dillon Swain, Martha Weant and Jackie Weaver.
The association honored Cherika Johnson of Johnson Realty as 2019 Realtor of the Year, John Nustad of Southside Bank as Affiliate of the Year, Lynn Allen of Coldwell Banker Lenhart Properties as Rookie of the Year and Conner of Re/Max First Choice Real Estate as the recipient of the TREPAC Award.