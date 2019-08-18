From Staff Reports
The Southside Bank branch that opened in December 1998 at 2001 Judson Road is in the midst of a $1 million interior and exterior remodeling project to update its look and upgrade its technology.
“It’s going to be more modern,” said Vice President and Branch Manager Terrie Timmons, who has worked at the branch since it opened. She said the technology improvements will enhance online service and interactivity.
Construction started July 22, and the branch remains open during the project that’s due for completion in spring 2020.
“It’s a little bit noisy,” she said of the work progressing on the other side of a black plastic tarp as the project renovates one side of the building at a time.
Southside Bank hired Riley Harris Construction LP of Tyler for the project.
The Judson Road project is part of a larger effort that started in the summer of 2017 to remodel the bank’s locations in East, Southeast, North and Central Texas to rebrand, modernize and evolve the company’s image, according to bank officials.
“Our commitment to customer service in Longview, as well as all our locations, is what drives us toward the total fulfillment of our rebrand goals,” Lee Gibson, Southside Bank president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are focused on providing industry-leading services and products, and we want to make sure our locations reflect the modern, forward-thinking bank we have become.”
Southside Bancshares Inc., the holding company for Southside Bank, is based in Tyler. Founded in 1960, it has about $6.37 billion in assets. It operates 59 banking facilities in Texas, and a network of 81 local ATM machines.