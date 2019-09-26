A Longview in-patient behavioral hospital that has closed and reopened twice since June 2016 is reopening under a new name, according to the city’s Development Services Department.
The department’s office manager, Vance Wyly, said John McKinnon applied this week for a certificate of occupancy to reopen Magnolia Behavioral Hospital of East Texas under the name Heroes Mile West. Wyly said the hospital, at 22 Bermuda Lane, was scheduled to undergo an inspection by city staff Thursday.
McKinnon, who identified himself as plant operations director, told the News-Journal, “I’m not obligated to give you information.”
The corporate headquarters of parent company Oglethorpe Inc. in Tampa, Florida, referred calls to Chief Operating Officer James O’Shea, who was out of the office Thursday and unavailable for comment.
Oglethorpe closed the 76-bed behavioral hospital this summer without explanation two-and-a-half years after reopening it with the Magnolia name. Oglethorpe closed the hospital, then under the name Behavioral Hospital of Longview, in June 2016 after it lost Medicare reimbursements.
The hospital’s website says it is “closed for renovations.”
“The hospital voluntarily surrendered its license to us on July 1,” Christine Mann, a spokeswoman for the Texas Health & Human Services Commission, said in an email. “We have not received an application for licensure for a new hospital for this location. Nor have we received notification that we will be receiving one.”
Notified about plans to reopen the hospital, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said, “Any additional beds for mental health would be beneficial.”
He said he has had no contact with hospital officials.