The switch has flipped a year after COVID-19 wrecked sales tax revenues that make up a large part of local governments' revenues.
"Obviously, we were down significantly," a year ago, said city of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara.
From October 2020 through June, the sales taxes the city collects to help pay for its general operations was about $1.2 million more than the same time in 19-2020. The sales tax revenue reported in June reflect sales from April, with the city receiving almost $2.1 million that month, or $643,010 more than June 2020, information from the city says.
For the budget year, collections total almost $17.9 million.
"So that’s a 7.27% increase. That’s great news," Hara said, adding that those revenues began to drop "way off" when COVID-19 restrictions began in March 2020.
The city looks at another measure for sales tax revenues that also hit a landmark in June. Hara explained the city watches a 12-month rolling average of sales tax revenues, because it takes out the "peaks and valleys" that occur from month to month.
"A year back from now, in June 2020, that 12-month rolling average went negative," he said. In June 2019 it was a positive 11%. This June, the 12-month rolling average showed a positive growth again for the first time in a year —1%.
"I think recovery is the right word," Hara said, with the economy improving as businesses and people return to normal activities post-pandemic.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reported this month that state sales tax revenue totaled $3.16 billion in June, an 18.1% increase from June 2020.
"Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues this month were affected by base effects: Year-ago revenue collections to which this year’s collections are compared were severely suppressed by the pandemic. Compared to June 2019, sales tax collections were up 10.4%," his office reported.
“Monthly state sales tax collections remained exceptionally strong, with receipts from all major sectors other than those related to oil and gas surpassing pre-pandemic levels,” Hegar said in a statement. “Elevated spending at clothing stores, electronics and appliance stores, sporting goods stores, building materials and home furnishing stores, some general merchandisers and online retailers continued, though growth in online sales and at big box merchandisers slowed as consumers returned to other physical retail alternatives. Remittances from food and beverage stores were constrained by declining sales of alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption, as consumers returned to restaurants and bars.
“Collections from electric utilities were up strongly, reflecting air-conditioning usage at shopping centers and office buildings that were subject to closure a year ago. Receipts from the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors also were up substantially, reflecting continued strong demand for computer products and building materials. Receipts from the information sector remained below last year’s levels, due to the federal preemption of state taxation of internet access services.
“Receipts from restaurants again substantially surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with brisk business continuing at take-out-oriented establishments and modest recovery at some dine-in outlets. However, some dine-in restaurant chains continue to operate at lower levels due to permanent closures at some locations.”
Across Texas, cities have collected a total of almost $3.4 billion between January and June. That's up 10.6% from the same period a year ago, when cities collected almost $3.1 billion, according to information form the state comptroller's office.
For that same period between January and June, the city of Longview collected a total of almost $18.4 million, up 12.86% from almost $16.3 million the year before. That includes all sales tax revenues, not just those that go to the general fund.
Gregg County also is seeing its sales tax collections improve compared with a year ago. Between January and June, the county received about $8.18 million, up 8.05% from the $7.57 million received during the same period a year ago.
Still, the improvement in sales tax revenues doesn't necessarily represent extra funding for local government agencies. It's more about recovery.
"This past year, our budget was down significantly," because of sales tax revenues, Hara said. The city used money from federal stimulus funding to balance its budget.
With sales tax revenues recovering to pre-pandemic levels, that will "bridge the gap back to where we were and hopefully make up for that (stimulus) funding," Hara said.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said sales tax revenues have improved, but he still expects the upcoming budget season to be challenging as the county tackles its first post-COVID spending plan. The county will face cost increases, including climbing health insurance expenses for county employees. At the same time, he noted a state-mandated cap on property tax revenue increases of more than 3.5% without an election.
"(Sales tax revenue) is going in the right direction, so that's encouraging," he said.
"I think obviously people have a lot of pent up energy, and there's a lot of improvement going on, whether it be in construction or home improvement or buying cars," Stoudt continued. "There's just a lot of pent up buying power that COVID hampered, and it's being released now and people are spending money.... It's making a difference."