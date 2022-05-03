Red Wing is preparing to start renovations to its new home in Hawkins Crossing shopping center at 3052 N. Eastman Road.
The store has been located in its current space in the Papacita’s shopping center for more than 20 years, said manager Emilie Lewis. She said the permitting process has begun for renovation and the store hopes to be able to move within a few months.
“When we relocate, all of our things will be more modernized,” she said, explaining that Red Wing likes for stores to periodically move and update the store. Noel Raney is the local store’s owner.
“We’re hoping for more foot traffic,” she said, considering new tenants and other renovations taking in the nearby shopping centers. Red Wing will be located next door to Pure Nail Bar & Spa. The shopping center is near Eastman Credit Union and Cheddar’s.
The new store will be larger than the existing location, Lewis said, allowing Red Wing a larger showroom floor and more storage for inventory
Red Wing is known mostly for its work boots for men and women, with four different lines at different price points.
Red Wing also is known for its “ultimate fit experience,” Lewis said. There's a machine in the store that scans customers’ feet, measures their stride and recommends the right boots for their feet. It also gives customers the option of purchasing custom insoles based on the scan of a customer’s feet.
“That’s really what Red Wing is known for,” Lewis said. “We are very hands on, very knowledgeable, and we try to make sure people are getting the best fit before they walk out of the store.”
The store is still following hours set during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Hours could change at the new store.