Regal's Longview movie theater is reopening today.
The earliest movie time is the 6:35 p.m. showing of Lionsgate's horror movie "Spiral: Saw." Other movies include "Wrath of Man," "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and others.
"Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines," the company reported. CinemaSafe is a program developed by "leading epidemiologists to support a safe return to movie theatres" that National Association of Theatre Owners commissioned.
Face coverings will be required in the lobby, auditoriums and bathrooms, except when guests are eating and drinking while seated in one of the theaters. Masks will be provided to people who don't have one.
"We are increasing our fresh air intake by 50%-100% above normal levels, which will help circulate more fresh air throughout auditoriums," the company's website says. "Our reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (one seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie."
Employees also will be required to wear masks and wash their hands at least every 30 to 60 minutes. Health screenings for employees also will be conducted daily.
"We kindly ask that any guest who has a fever or are experiencing any Covid-19 like symptoms refrain from coming to our theatres," the company's website says. "If a guest has knowingly been in contact with any individuals that have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, we ask that you self-quarantine and avoid the theatre until you are symptom free for 72 hours."
Longview's other movie theater, AMC Longview 10, has already been in operation, along with Kilgore's 4 Star Cinema.