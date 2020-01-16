Homes sales in the 10-county region covered by the Longview Area Association of Realtors in 2019 built the previous year's records, and homebuilders within Longview enjoyed a stellar year, according to data from LAAR and the city.
The association reported real estate agents and brokers sold 3,408 homes in 2019. That is up 5.5% from 3,230 homes sold in 2018, which was 17.9% higher than 2,739 homes sold in 2017.
Last year set record sales in data for LAAR going back to January 2012. Agents and brokers also had five months in 2019 in which they sold 300 or more homes, including the record of 345 set in July.
"2019 was a fantastic year for Longview real estate," Melanie Northcutt Crocker, owner/broker of Sugar Magnolia Properties, said in a statement. "Interest rates remained appealing, and we saw many first-time homebuyers."
Homes sales were up regionally in 2019 even while sales prices increased on average. Homes sold on average in 2019 at $186,928, about 4.2% higher than $179,467 in 2018. The average sales price in 2017 was $167,423.
Longview ZIP codes
Within Longview ZIP codes, the median sale prices was $172,000, up 7.8% from $159,500 in 2018, according to data from the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.
Homes in the price range of $100,000 to $199,999 accounted for 54% of all sales in 2019 in Longview ZIP codes, up from 55.3% in 2018.
Brokers and agents sold 923 homes within Longview ZIP codes in 2019, down from 925 in 2018.
Homes within the Longview ZIP codes stayed an average of 111 days on the market in 2019, down from 123 in 2018.
Regionally, homes spent an average of 103.5 days on the market in 2019, down from 107.5 in 2018.
2020 outlook
Both Northcutt Crocker and Julie Woods, owner/broker of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate Firm, are upbeat about prospects for the new year.
"Real estate continues to be strong for the start of 2020," Woods said in a statement, "Typically, the real estate market does not begin to heat up until mid-January for the year – and continues through July 4th. However, we have not seen a true slowdown since October 2018."
Northcutt Crocker said, "We look forward to a strong 2020, and are excited about all the exciting developments in Longview attracting homebuyers to our area."
The real estate association’s data is based on its Multiple Listing Service, which represents about 85 percent of total sales in the market. It does not capture sales by owners or some sales of new construction by builders.
Longview home permits
The city's Development Services Department issued 123 permits in 2019, a 23% increase over 100 permits issued in 2018 and about 15% higher than 107 in 2017.
Permit totals skyrocketed in December, typically one of the slowest months of the year, at 26, according to city data. The December total is the highest in more than three years.
Dallas-based Ameritex Homes took out 10 permits in December, the most of any builder.
"At Ameritex Homes, we have a passion for providing new, moderately priced homes for Texas residents," marketing manager Shelby Onstot said in a statement. "Compared to older homes, our energy-efficient homes save, on average, more than $800 a year in utility bills. We believe building Ameritex Homes in Longview and across the state of Texas offers value to our communities and its residents."
Ameritex obtained permits for smaller homes (674 to 1,090 square feet) with values ranging from $50,000 to $80,000, and nine of the 10 are identified as falling under the South Longview Incentive Program, according to city data. The SLIP program waives fees with the goal of offering incentives to encourage the building of affordable, or workforce, housing. The company as of this past week had not began construction on any of the homes.
Market competition
Ameritex appeared to be appealing to the same markets as other builders, including East Texas Homes LLC, which took out two permits in December for homes on Third Street; one of the homes is listed as being in the SLIP program.
"I can tell you we had a very active year, East Texas partner Mike Alston said. "We are probably up 25%" in home construction.
Alston, who has been building homes since 2006, said 30 homes are on the drawing board in the Spring Hill area. East Texas Homes completed four homes in Spring Hill and has sold all of them,
He said the Spring Hill homes cover about 2,400 square feet and are selling in the $190,000 to $220,000 price range and appeal to young couples who are buying their first or second homes.
East Texas Homes also has been building two-story, 1,400-square foot homes on Berkley Street selling for about $130,000, Alston said. He said they appeal to first-time homebuyers as well as older couples who are downsizing.
Permit values
The abundance of homes in a lower permit value range in December skewed the average value to $109,896, down from the year-round monthly average of $174,445.
That compares with an average monthly value of $187,853 in 2018 and $171,922 in 2017.
As with all building permit values, the listed value is the construction cost and does not take into account other factors that go into the sale price of a home, including land, the builder’s profit and real estate professional's commission.