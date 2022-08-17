Reliable Management in Longview hit two milestones this year.
The company, which Ernest Phillips, now deceased, started in 1972, is 50 years old this year — and for the first time employs 50 people.
“It’s weird we reached 50 employees on our 50th year,” said Pate Greening, who owns the firm with John Spivey. Greening started in property management in Lufkin in his early 20s. Spivey, who is a retired probation officer, later joined Greening in the business. They have been married 30 years.
Phillips hired Greening as a property manager in 1992 and then sold the company to Greening and Spivey in 2007 when Phillips retired.
“I’ve always loved what I do. It doesn’t seem like I have to get up and go to work,” Greening said. He looked at Spivey as he explained, “He kind of got drug into it because I was already in the business.”
Greening described Phillips as a “great man” who taught him a lot.
“‘Respect others’ opinions and stop and listen to what other people have to say.’ He was open-minded,” Greening said. “That was one of the best things I took from him, to be open-minded about everything.”
The firm manages mainly single-family homes and smaller apartment complexes for about 300 owners, leasing to some 2,000 people. (Reliable Management was involved “from the ground up” in one of the newest, largest complexes in Longview, the 180-unit Parkside Apartments on McCann Road.) Greening and Spivey started investing in properties themselves in 2001 and have about “100 doors” of their own, while managing 1,900 for other people. Some owners live out of state or out of country.
The rental market is facing pressures related to the tight housing market and rising interest rates.
“It’s definitely a landlord’s market,” Greening said of the current rental market.
People from out of state have been buying investment properties to rent out because prices are better here than in other states.
Just a few years ago, apartments and other rentals “were giving things away,” offering various deals to attract renters, Greening said.
“Today, you can’t find anywhere to live,” Greening said. When rental prices increase, some people might give notice that they’re moving out — and then ask to stay a week or two later because they couldn’t find a place to which they could move. “Unfortunately, some people have not been able to stay because the units have leased so quickly.”
In the past, occupancies of 80-90% were common. Now, he said Reliable Management sees occupancy rates of 98-99%.
“The minute someone gives notice, it’s going to be leased in a couple of days,” Greening said.
Interest rates are climbing, he said, and he expects home sales to slow down as a result. That means more renters.
“People are going to continue to rent. They’re not going to jump out there and buy with the interest rates going as high as they are,” Greening said.
Properties Reliable Management oversees can be found in about a 50-mile radius around Longview, Greening said.
“It’s been a lot of work,” Greening said of the company’s growth. Reliable Management keeps most of its work in-house, with painters, maintenance and make-ready staff, and leasing, accounting and insurance staff all in-house.
“That’s how we’ve grown to the size we are,” he said.
Greening is proud that the firm has some long-term employees, people who have been with Reliable Management 23, 13, or eight-10 years, for instance.
“We’ve been able to keep a lot of long-term employees, especially in our key employees,” Greening said, and he described efforts he and Spivey take to show their appreciation to employees — hosting special events for them, for instance, or treating them to lunch and giving them extra days off.
Greening said he also is proud that Reliable Management has won the “property management” category in Locals Love Us every year since the contest began. Supporting the community — by sponsoring various nonprofit organizations and events — also is important to Greening and Spivey.
“We try to reach out to each community and do something,” Greening said of donations to support the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, the Yamboree and others.
Greening said he and Spivey are beginning to take steps so they can step away from working as much as they do by preparing employees to be able to continue to do their jobs and to keep the company stable.
“I’m just really proud the company has made it 50 years ...,” Greening said.