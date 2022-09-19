Longview's Chuck E. Cheese will be remodeled in the coming months.
A company representative said the work at the 8,000 square foot restaurant is expected to be finished next summer. Renovations will consist of "the full remodel package with an investment of over $500,000, including an interactive dance floor, video wall, 15+ new games and updated seating."
Chuck E. Cheese is located at 312 W. Loop 281, in front of Longview Mall.
The Tyler location was remodeled in 2021, as part of a larger remodel program within the company.