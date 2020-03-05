Hotels within the city of Longview enjoyed strong gains in revenues and occupancy throughout 2019, according to a report.
Source Strategies Inc. of San Antonio reported hotel revenues increased by 14% to about $34.3 million in 2019 compared with 2018. The occupancy rate within Longview increased in 2019 by 4.3% to 59.9%.
Within the Longview metro area, which includes Kilgore, Gilmer and other neighboring communities, revenues grew by 11.3% to about $44.3 million in 2019, and the occupancy rate went up by 4% to 59.2%.
“The annual numbers are looking really good,” said Paul Vaughn, senior vice president at Source Strategies, a hotel consultancy firm. He said the revenue per available hotel room increased by nearly $3 in 2019 to an average of $70.34 per night.
The city and the greater Longview area also improved during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 2018, according to Source Strategies. Within Longview, revenues grew by 6.6% to $7.9 million, and Longview-area revenues went up by 6% to $10.2 million.
The occupancy rate rose by 2.7% to 57.4% within Longview and by 2.3% to 56.8% in the greater Longview market.
“We just saw a busier holiday season,” said C.J. Clayton, tourism coordinator for the Longview Convention and Visitors Bureau and a former Longview hotel general manager. “I felt like people were coming in for the holidays.
“I think our holiday weather was travel friendly (in 2019).”
Vaughn said the fourth quarter “obviously” is not the big quarter for the year.
Statewide, Source Strategies reported revenue growth of 4.3% during the quarter, and the occupancy rate dropped 0.2% to an average of 62.1%.
Source Strategies reported 2,305 hotel rooms in Longview in 2019 and a total of 3,129 for the greater Longview area.