Longview-area Home sales jumped in February, but brokers expressed concerns that slowdowns are ahead as the spread of COVID-19 will hit sales in March and later months.
The the Longview Area Association of Realtors said the number of homes sold this February was up more than 19 percent, to 243 from 204 a year ago. Average prices were up more than 11 percent, to $196,986 from $176,913.
“Our market continues to be strong but definitely have a need for more inventory to sell,” Melanie Nortcutt Crocker, owner/broker of Sugar Magnolia Properties, said in a statement.
However, Lateefah Pruitt, a broker with State Realty, said, “You did see a little bit of slowing down in February, at least for me.”
Pruitt said she also has prospects from San Antonio, California, and Washington state who have expressed interest in relocating to Longview.
While saying the market continues to be strong, Julie Woods of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate Firm saidit remains to be seen how the area real estate market will respond to the pandemic.
“There will always be people who need to buy and always be people who need to sell, so we will stand guard to continue to help those people who need to do that,” Woods said in a statement. “Obviously, with people self-isolating, we do expect showings to decrease on properties that are occupied.”
Northcutt Crocker said, “I think there is always a fear with the unknown. I think our main concern is that people stay healthy and safe, heeding the advice of health-care professionals.
“We’re hoping it can be contained and short-lived, and not affect the real estate market, small businesses and our citizens anymore than it already has,” Northcutt Croker said.
Pruitt was optimistic.
“As of now, I am thinking about and hoping that people will take the right precautions, and maybe we can get past it all,” she said. “As long as the banks are open and things are going well that way, it seems like an opportune time for people to be searching for a home.”
Within Longview ZIP codes, real estate brokers and agents sold 55 homes, up from 54 a year ago. The median sale price climbed more than 13% to $172,900 from $152,500 year ago.
Homes ranging in price from $100,000 to $199,999 accounted for nearly 53% of the sales within the ZIP codes in February, followed by 24.5% for homes going for $200,000 to $299,999 and 13% for homes selling for less than $100,000.
Active listings within the ZIP codes dropped more than 18% to 288 from 352 a year ago. Homes stayed on the market 109 days, up from 105 a year ago.
Regionally, homes stayed on the market 123 days in February, up nearly 12% from 110 a year ago.
The real estate association’s data is based on its Multiple Listing Service, which represents about 85 percent of total sales in the market. It does not capture sales by owners or some sales of new construction by builders.