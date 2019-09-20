The Longview area ranked third for revenue growth for hotels in the oil patch during the second quarter of this year when compared with a year ago, according to a report issued by Source Strategies Inc.
With 9.8% growth during the quarter that ended June 30, the Longview area ranked below McAllen-Edinburg-Pharr at 25.7% and Wichita Falls at 14.6%, Source Strategies reported.
Source Strategies, a hotel consultancy based in San Antonio, said in its Hotel Brand Report that Longview-area revenues exceeded $12.1 million during the second quarter, up from slightly more than $11 million for the second quarter of 2018.
The Longview area, which has an estimated 2,999 hotel rooms, also saw its estimated occupancy rate grow from 58.4% to 61.6%. The Longview market includes neighboring communities such as Kilgore and Gladewater.
Sam Cooper, general manager of the 121-room Holiday Inn North on Tuttle Circle, said she has not seen the report, though she indicated her second quarter was better than a year ago.
Cooper gave some credit to the Longview Convention and Visitors Bureau for “making great strides” for drawing new businesses to Longview.
“And that has helped the whole city as well,” she said.