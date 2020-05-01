Kelly Morino of Marshall said she has been patronizing Nanny Goat's Cafe & Feed Barn three to four times a week when she is not driving a school bus.
She remained a loyal customer during a ban dine-in service that Gov. Greg Abbott ordered beginning March 21 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott lifted the order effective Friday, allowing restaurants to reopen to fill no more than 25% of their seating capacity.
"I was in town for a doctor's appointment (FRiday)," Morin said. "I was going to eat in my car, and realized they had tables available. and I took advantage."
Morin was among four customers sitting at three tables after 1 p.m. on Friday at Nanny Goat's