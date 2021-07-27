Rico's Kitchen and Cantina, which opened in June on McCann Road in Longview, will adapt its menu for a new location in the Longview Mall food court in the next several weeks.
Owned by friends Rich Seymour, Johnny Rodriguez and chef Rene Ramirez, the restaurant features a mix of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex food and signature items. The food court location will be next to Chick-Fil-A, where Seymour previously operated his Fit House Cafe. He has closed that healthy food restaurant concept, but he also operates Grind and Shine Espresso and Coffee Bar in front of Dillard's in the Mall.
Seymour said the mall location will feature a shorter menu, so food can be served quickly to accommodate Mall customers who will want something "quick and go."
"I think we're doing really good," Seymour said. "There is more foot action at the Mall than anywhere."